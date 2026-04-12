“You are invited to help us prepare enrichment opportunities for our shelter pets!” MHS stated on Facebook. “Daily enrichment activities can bring their stress levels down dramatically and can make a noticeable difference in their lives in our kennel environment. You don’t need to RSVP, all ages are welcome! Those of you who are 16 years and under must have an adult present. This awesome event is open to the public! Just show up and come as you are with a helpful heart for the MHS shelter pets. We thank all of you who show up each month! You are making a difference! Feel free to call us at 219-872-4499 with any questions! “