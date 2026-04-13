News Release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) invites the community to join in changing students’ lives by making a gift on Wednesday, April 29 during PNW Day of Giving.

PNW Day of Giving is the university’s largest and most successful campaign that benefits student scholarships, academic and athletic programs, and other university resources that enhance PNW students’ experiences. The fundraiser runs for 24 hours.

Supporters are encouraged to visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu on April 29 to make a gift of their choice to PNW. Supporters’ generous contributions help change students’ lives by relieving financial burdens, augmenting the resources that support student learning inside and outside the classroom, and inspiring students to persist to their degrees.

How to make a gift on PNW Day of Giving

Starting at 11 p.m. CDT on April 28 and running through 11 p.m. CDT on April 29, visit dayofgiving.pnw.edu and select “Donate” or “Give Now” to make a gift. Supporters may also call 219-989-2323 to make a gift.

Supporters can select from 108 funds across 17 units to benefit students during PNW Day of Giving. Gifts help a wide range of initiatives, such as student scholarship funds; initiatives that assist students experiencing hardships, like the PNW Food Pantry and PNW Dean of Students Emergency Fund; and extracurricular opportunities with PNW’s student organizations.

Hourly giving and social media challenges will also provide opportunities for supporters to time their gifts and help their chosen units win bonus funds.

For more information about the many ways to support PNW students with your gifts on PNW Day of Giving, visit pnw.edu/day-of-giving.