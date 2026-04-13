Lake Hills Elementary in Michigan City is inviting local businesses and organizations to host a free, interactive table at STEM Family Night on May 7 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

“We are looking for local businesses, organizations, and community members to host a free, interactive table at our STEM Family Night on Thursday, May 7, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Lake Hills Elementary School,” Lake Hills said on their Facebook page. “This is a great opportunity to connect with students and families while showcasing your work through hands-on STEM experiences. Whether you lead simple experiments, demonstrate technology, or share career pathways, your involvement can make a lasting impact on our students and help inspire the next generation.”

Those interested in hosting a table or learning more, are asked to reach out to Lake Hills directly to join this exciting community event.