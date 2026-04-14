MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Franciscan Health Michigan City is again partnering with Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch, the City of Michigan City and the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention for a free initiative in May and June aimed at helping residents get moving to improve their overall health and well-being.

Move with the Mayor is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 14 at Gardena Park, 800 Gardena St; 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at Pullman Field, 550 W. 4th St.; 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 28 at Hansen Park, 100 E. St.; 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 11 at Oak Hills Park, 716 Martin Luther King Drive and 4 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at the Guy Foreman Amphitheater at Washington Park, 115 Lakeshore Drive.

Blood pressure and glucose screenings will be available at the final event on June 19.

Registration begins on-site 30 minutes prior to each event, followed by a brief health presentation by a physician or clinical staff member and a variety of physical activities.

All events are free and open to the public.

Move with the Mayor is presented by Franciscan Health Michigan City in partnership with the City of Michigan City and the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. Other participating sponsors include Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and the Michigan City Police Department.

More information is available by contacting Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams at Nila.Williams@franciscanalliance.org.