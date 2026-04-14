In Porter and La Porte counties, there will be overnight lane closures on I-94 between mile marker 30 and 36 (east and west of U.S. 421) beginning on or after Wednesday, April 15 to set up a new traffic configuration.

Overnight lane closures will occur on eastbound and westbound I-94 over the course of two evenings during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. These lane closures are weather dependent and therefore could be delayed.

Starting on or after the morning of April 17, the right shoulder and driving lane of westbound I-94 will be closed for resurfacing with travel lanes shifted to the left. The ramps at exit 34 for U.S. 421 will remain open. This traffic configuration will be in place for approximately 10 days.

I-94 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during construction, with lane shifts to accommodate the location of the work zone. Additional overnight lane closures will be used as needed to reconfigure the work zone setup or for other construction tasks.

This construction contract will be conducted over a two-year period and includes five projects: