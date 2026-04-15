Michigan City Police say they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash. On April 12, at 7:00 p.m., the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding a serious bodily injury crash involving a motorcycle and van at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive. Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift 2 and the Traffic Division responded to the scene where they located a motorcyclist suffering from life threatening injuries. The motorcyclist identified as 23-year La Crosse, Indiana resident Matthew Castellanos was transported by LaPorte County EMS to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary investigation into this crash revealed the motorcyclist was traveling south on Franklin Street at Westwind Drive. A van operated by 45-year-old Michigan City resident Keith Starnes was traveling north on Franklin Street and attempted a left (westbound) turn onto Westwind Drive in front of the motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle then collided with the right side of the van. The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Starnes was transported to Northwest Health Hospital in LaPorte for a chemical test as required by Indiana law when involved in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash. Toxicology results for the motorcyclist and Starnes are pending. Starnes was arrested for reckless homicide (level 5 felony), operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment (A-misdemeanor), operating a vehicle while intoxicated-per se (C-misdemeanor).

A probable cause affidavit was submitted to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office for a probable cause review. LaPorte County Superior Court 1 Senior Judge Christopher Doran found probable cause to charge Starnes with the above-mentioned offenses. Starnes was issued a $15,000 cash bond and his booking photo is attached to this press release, courtesy of the LaPorte County Jail. Any additional charge(s) will be filed by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office after the investigation has been completed. No further information will be released at this time.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident to contact lead investigator Officer Daniel Revoir at (219) 874-3221, Ext. 1008 or via email at drevoir@emichigancity.com.

MCPD also stated the following about submitting tips: