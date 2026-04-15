A suspect is in custody after a shooting and a crash that left a woman critically injured in La Porte.

On Monday, just after 4 p.m., officers with the La Porte Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Al’s Supermarket on the East side of La Porte. It was determined that a suspect fired a round at four individuals before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle traveled through several areas of the city, including Ridge Street, Philadelphia Street, and Ohio Street corridors. During the incident, the suspect fired additional rounds from the rear passenger seat at a witness who was following the vehicle.

The incident concluded at the intersection of Scott and Ohio Streets when the suspect vehicle crashed into an unrelated vehicle. That adult female driver of the unrelated vehicle sustained critical life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision.

The suspect fled on foot from the crash scene and was located a short time later in the area of the Maple Tree Apartments (1405 W. 18th Street), where he was taken into custody.

This remains an active investigation. The La Porte Police Department is requesting that any residents or businesses in the areas of Al’s Supermarket, Ridgeway, Philadelphia Street, Ohio Street, and surrounding neighborhoods review any surveillance or doorbell camera footage from the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Porte Police Department.