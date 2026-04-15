* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following counties,
Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Lee and Livingston and northwest
Indiana, including the following counties, Jasper, Newton and
Porter.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets may
be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected
through this evening. Elevated soil moisture due to recent
rainfall is expected to increase the susceptibility to flash
flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.
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