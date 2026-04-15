* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains
  possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following counties,
  Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Lee and Livingston and northwest
  Indiana, including the following counties, Jasper, Newton and
  Porter.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
  may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets may
  be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected
    through this evening. Elevated soil moisture due to recent
    rainfall is expected to increase the susceptibility to flash
    flooding.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is
possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts.
Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests
along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the
latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding
develop.