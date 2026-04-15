* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall remains possible. * WHERE...Portions of Illinois, including the following counties, Grundy, Kankakee, La Salle, Lee and Livingston and northwest Indiana, including the following counties, Jasper, Newton and Porter. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Roads and streets may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through this evening. Elevated soil moisture due to recent rainfall is expected to increase the susceptibility to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch for flash flooding means rapid-onset flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Flash flooding is a dangerous situation. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.