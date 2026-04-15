Washington Park Zoo is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Willow, beloved 16-yearold cougar.
Willow was more than just a resident; she was a remarkable ambassador for her species and touched the lives of everyone who visited the zoo. Her presence will be greatly missed by staff, volunteers, and guests alike.
Since arriving as a cub from an Illinois zoological facility, Willow became a treasured member of the zoo family. She spent most of her life with another female cougar, Baby, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 19 years old. Willow would have been turning 17 years old in May, living well beyond the typical wild cougar lifespan. Cougars typically live 8 to 13 years in the wild, though they can live over 20 years in captivity.
Following a brief illness, our animal care team, after careful consideration, made the compassionate decision to humanely say goodbye to Willow when it became clear that recovery was no longer possible. A necropsy was performed and it was determined the official cause of death was chronic kidney disease, which is the most common renal pathology in felines, affecting both wild felids as well domestic cats.
Many visitors will fondly remember seeing Willow perched atop her deck in her habitat or lounging on the rocks, watching over the zoo and everyone who came to see her. Her long life stands as a testament to the outstanding care and devotion of the zoo’s animal care team, and to the special bonds formed between staff and animals. Willow’s legacy serves as a reminder of our ongoing commitment to providing the highest standard of care for all animals, every day of their lives.
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