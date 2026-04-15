Willow was more than just a resident; she was a remarkable ambassador for her species and touched the lives of everyone who visited the zoo. Her presence will be greatly missed by staff, volunteers, and guests alike.

Since arriving as a cub from an Illinois zoological facility, Willow became a treasured member of the zoo family. She spent most of her life with another female cougar, Baby, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 19 years old. Willow would have been turning 17 years old in May, living well beyond the typical wild cougar lifespan. Cougars typically live 8 to 13 years in the wild, though they can live over 20 years in captivity.