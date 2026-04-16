Keys to Hope Garden, started in 2017 by Michiana Lions & Citizens Concerned for the Homeless (CCH). Michiana Lions Club member Jamie Miller is the Garden Manger for this Lions project. Being this program fits with the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, Home Team initiative, Jamie Miller, a Unity Foundation staff member, is given volunteer time to manage the gardens. These Gardens feed a different kind of neighborhood. The disenfranchised, homeless, low-income families and children in the CCH programs, and sometimes produce, is provided to local Soup Kitchens. With the sale of the original garden property on 10th street, our new model started in 2019. We decided to bring the raised bed growing program to two locations managed by CCH. The locations are Keys to Hope Community Resource Center & Sand Castle Shelter. Each Garden has vegetables that can be consumed “on the go.” We also focus on vegetables that limit absorption such as dark leafy greens, bell peppers, and tomatoes.

Location #1 Is located at Keys to Hope Community Resource Center – 1802 Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN.

Garden Damage to our new north end raised bed happened in May by a car that backed into it from the adjacent lot. We will have to empty and reset the location in Spring of 2026. Our Trellice system was put in the new raised be on the north side of the garden along with strawberry plants. The garden has five beds in total and is maintained by the participants at Keys to Hope Community Resource Center & staff. Participants who are homeless are growing their own fresh produce. No chemicals used, and all vegetables are harvested day or night directly from the garden. Green beans are crockpot-cooked and shared. Vegetable List: Green & hot peppers, sugar snap pea, cucumber, large & cherry tomato, green beans, carrot, & radish, squash, herbs, cabbage & strawberries. Our first harvest was expected in June with green beans. The beans seeds did not grow well. Better luck in 2026 for beans! The new raised beds had a good yield of veggies. Participants cooked many items and tasted new varieties of tomatoes and hot peppers in 2025.

Location # 2 is at Sand Castle Shelter – on 8th Street Michigan City IN.

In 2024, 6 Metal Beds were filled by the MCHS football team. Our very own Michigan City Fire Department guided the players through the process. The raised beds contained natural debris such as logs, leaves, and sticks, then a special mix of peat, manure, and garden soil added. InJune 2025, their hard work paid off – the first harvest of lettuce, collard greens & radishes were delicious.

Vegetable list: green beans, lettuce, cabbage, sugar-snap pea, small & large tomato, green onion, collards, herbs, squash, beets, zucchini, carrots, green and hot peppers. The community ate cherry & large tomatoes and sugar snap peas right out of the garden. We also added loads of marigolds for bug control.

NEW at Grace Learning Center is a host of healthy cooking classes that encourage participants to harvest and cook vegetables from the garden.

Benefits of Gardening

Gardens can yield an estimated 1/ 2 pound of Fresh produce per square foot helping families to save money on groceries.

Crime decreases 56% in an area with greener space.

Brings peace and relaxation to those working in the garden.

Provides nutrition and fresh vegetables in a food Desert.

Bring people outside where they can absorb sunshine & fresh air.

Provides a place to interact with others and share stories.

Both KTH Gardens combined will produce a minimum of 150 pounds of Vegetables each growing season.

Thank you for the donations from the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, Michiana Lions, Bernacchi’s Oak Valley Greenhouses, Yard Shark, Kabelin Ace Hardware, Master Gardeners, Marks Farm Market, Lowes, Burn Em Brewing, Scott Miller, Dave’s Deli, Meijer & Purdue Extension.