VALPARAISO, IND. — The Porter County Community Foundation (PCCF) awarded $257,479 in grants to 33 local nonprofit organizations as part of the 2026 Spring Community Fund grant cycle.

The following organizations and programs are receiving funding:

The Caring Place – $10,000 to increase survivor safety through trauma-informed partnership with local law enforcement

Daybreak Shelter – $10,000 to expand a volunteer‑driven transportation program

Dunes Learning Center – $10,000 to support hands-on environmental STEAM activities (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics)

Hebron Country Pantry – $10,000 to replace aging refrigerators and freezers

Humane Indiana – $5,000 to help establish a Wildlife Resource and Intake Center

Humane Society of Hobart – $5,000 to support care costs for Porter County animals

Lakeshore Public Media – $8,484 to improve radio broadcast delivery capabilities

LaSalle Council, Scouting America – $5,000 to increase access to scouting for Porter County youth

Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department – $10,000 to improve safety with the purchase of task-appropriate gear

Living Hope Community Church – $10,000 to create a commissary kitchen for Community Change Center’s Fresh Starts Food Truck

Memorial Opera House Foundation – $5,965 to enhance technology for a more seamless experience for patrons, donors, and team members

Mental Health America (MHA) of Northwest Indiana – $10,000 to integrate mental health care and support into the Mothers & Babies program

Moraine House – $4,500 to upgrade kitchen appliances

Ogden Dunes Volunteer Fire Department – $4,570 to purchase specialized fire equipment for incidents involving electric and hybrid vehicles

Opportunity Enterprises – $10,000 to support Camp Lakeside, a summer day camp designed for children of all abilities

Pines Fire Department – $5,800 to enhance safety with the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

Portage Recovery Association – $10,000 to support the transformation of their community-based 12-Step substance recovery and mental health facility

Porter County Aging and Community Services – $10,000 to provide short-term support to Porter County residents facing unexpected crises

Porter County Parks Foundation – $10,000 to support completion of a playground at Sunset Hill Farm County Park

Porter County Public Library System – $10,000 to support safety with the addition of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all Porter County Public Library branches

Porter County Special Olympics – $10,000 to expand access to year-round bowling for Porter County Special Olympics athletes

Project Neighbors – $10,000 to increase organizational capacity and better serve residents with a secure maintenance shed

Rebuilding Together Duneland – $5,000 to improve the safety and livability of homes for low-income residents

Rebuilding Together Hebron – $5,000 to complete repair projects that help low-income homeowners stay in their homes

The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana – $10,000 to support food pantry equipment upgrades

Shirley Heinze Land Trust – $1,160 to support professional development and training

Sleep in Heavenly Peace – $4,000 to build beds for 25 children who do not have one

South Shore Performing Arts – $8,000 to replace essential South Shore Brass Band equipment

Agnes Adult Day Service Center – $5,000 to replace leaking and corroded sinks and faucets

United Way Northwest Indiana – $10,000 to support volunteer mobilization for high-impact service projects and enhance year-round engagement

Valparaiso Parks and Recreation Foundation – $10,000 to support creation of an infant and toddler play zone at Kirchhoff Park

Valparaiso Police Department – $5,000 to provide car seats and child passenger safety education

VNA Hospice NWI – $10,000 to expand and strengthen support for grieving children, teens, young adults, and their families through the VNA Phoenix Center

These grants are possible because of the support of philanthropic community members who have given to the Porter County Community Fund or made unrestricted gifts to the Foundation since 1996.

The application for the next grant cycle will open July 1. The deadline to apply is August 15, 2026, at noon. More information is available online at PCCF.gives.

The Porter County Community Foundation collaborates with community members to support their favorite causes by creating and managing permanent endowment funds that make it possible for generosity to last forever. Since 1996, PCCF has awarded over $55 million in grants and scholarships to organizations and students in our community. To learn more about how you can make a lasting difference for your favorite causes, contact PCCF at 219-465-0294 or visit the Foundation online at PCCF.gives.

Photo Caption: Porter-Starke Services received a grant from the Community Fund to support the Women’s Recovery Home, a longstanding collaboration with the Caring Place that connects women living with substance use disorders to the programs, services, and treatment that support recovery.