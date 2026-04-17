News Release by Economic Development Corporation Michigan City:

Michigan City leaders are welcoming Google as a community partner after the acquisition of the data center development, Project Maize.

The $832 million Google Data Center has transformed the long-vacant building at 402 Royal Road, which formerly housed the Federal Mogul Corp. The site, owned by Phoenix Investors since 2022, had been empty for more than 15 years.

Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch said the metamorphosis of the former Brownfield site showcases the city’s sustainable and innovative approach to growth and development.

“We continue to progress toward a new level of prosperity with an eye to embracing innovative redevelopment projects,” she said. “By accepting the need for data centers in our tech-based culture and welcoming Google as a community partner, we are spotlighting Michigan City as a hub for digital infrastructure.”

Broderick Green, Google Data Center Public Affairs Manager, said, “We understand this site has faced challenges in the past, and we are committed to being a collaborative and transparent partner as we move forward. We don’t just build data centers; we become part of the community. This includes paying for 100% of the cost of power for the site and any infrastructure needs driven by our operations.”

The Google partnership is sparking economic benefits, job creation and investment in community engagement, said Economic Development Corporation of Michigan City Executive Director Clarence L. Hulse.

“Collaborating with Google on the data center is infusing funds in our community for additional economic development, the creation of 30-plus high-skill jobs and support of programs and education rooted in technology,” he said.

The city is working with Google to identify opportunities for workforce organizations, schools, colleges and nonprofits to strengthen skill sets for a more tech-savvy workforce in the future, Mayor Nelson Deuitch added.

“Google is committing to engagement in our community as a long-term collaborator to help ensure that we have an educated and thriving workforce in the future,” she said.

The project has been moving forward since the Michigan City Common Council approved four resolutions after hours of presentations, discussions and conversations that were rooted in months of negotiations, community input, research, data center field trips and public presentations.

“I especially want to thank the members of the Michigan City Common Council for their leadership, patience, and willingness to stay engaged throughout a project that was both complicated and, at times, controversial,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “This was not a simple decision. I am grateful for their partnership, their diligence, and their willingness to make difficult decisions in support of Michigan City’s future.”

Hulse said, “The project’s pathway has faced controversy and concerns as data centers are moving to the forefront as core components of life in a digital world. We appreciate the council members and leaders who understand the necessity of data centers to house and store necessary IT infrastructures.”

The redevelopment project has allowed the property, zoned M-1 Industrial, to be repurposed with the reuse of the existing structure and transported a former Brownfield space in a new direction. The project’s goals have been centered on commitments to maintaining noise and radiation levels and EMF’s all in compliance with federal, state and local standards and ordinances. Additionally, Google has committed to hiring local trades within reason and providing opportunities to local residents.

“Technology-based developments will continue to attract new companies in the industry to our community and indicate how our city is willing to tackle impactful projects that are pushing the boundaries of traditional redevelopment and innovative approaches to growth,” Hulse said.

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(Aerial Photo by Timeless Aerial Photography)