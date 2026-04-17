In Lake County, an INDOT contractor will have additional ramp closures along State Road 912/Cline Avenue for resurfacing.

The ramp closure schedule is weather dependent and subject to change but is currently as follows:

The ramp from northbound State Road 912 to Gary Road will close on or after Saturday, April 18

The ramp from Gary Road to northbound State Road 912 will close on or after Friday, April 24

The ramp from northbound State Road 912 to U.S. 12/Columbus Drive/Airport Road will close on or after Friday, April 24

The ramp closures at northbound State Road 912 and 15th Avenue are currently scheduled to reopen on or around April 26.

These ramp closures are part of the State Road 912 resurfacing project between U.S. 12 and south of 15th Avenue, which includes the on and off ramps through that area. Multiple ramps include culvert replacement and/or pipe liner installation, which will require a two week closure. Ramps without this additional work will be closed for a week or less.

State Road 912 will maintain at least one lane of travel in each direction at all times. This project also includes full and partial depth patching, removal and replacement of guardrail treatments, and pavement markings. Work will be ongoing through the end of September.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.