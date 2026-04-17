The Indiana State Police reported Friday just after 7:30 p.m. that I-65 was shut down on the southbound side near the 232.8 mile marker for a fatal crash investigation. This location is approximately 7 miles south of Exit 240 (Lowell).
AT the time of the posting, State Police said all southbound traffic on I-65 will need to exit at Exit 240 – State Road 2 (Lowell) and seek an alternative route.
The Indiana State Police Lowell Post said on Facebook said the post will be updated when the road re-opens.