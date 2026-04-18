On Saturday, April 25th, from 10 AM to 2 PM the Michigan City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country.

DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. For sixteen years, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans safely dispose of unneeded medications—those that are old, unwanted, or expired—to prevent drug misuse and abuse. Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,200 drop-off locations

nationwide.

What: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

When: Saturday, April 25th, from 10 AM to 2 PM

Who: Michigan City Police Department

Where: 1201 East Michigan Boulevard Michigan City, IN 46360

In partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 20.4 million pounds (10,200

tons) of medication from circulation since its inception. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and

illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap

must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, visit www.DEATakeBack.com.