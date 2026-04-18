Michigan City Area Schools invites the community to a special moment in Pine Elementary School history.

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., Pine Elementary School will open a historic time capsule that was placed nearly 50 years ago.

The time capsule was created in 1976 during the United States Bicentennial, marking the 200th anniversary of the nation’s founding. Students originally placed the capsule at the former Pine School location on Brown Road with the year 2026 carved into the marker, anticipating the day it would be opened half a century later.

In December 2024, the capsule was carefully relocated to the current Pine location due to the sale of the building.

Community members, alumni, former staff, current staff, and students are invited to attend and discover what items students chose to preserve for the future.

The event will take place at Pine Elementary School, 1660 N. County Line Road, Michigan City, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City Area Schools encourages those who attended Pine in the late 1970s and early 1980s to join the celebration and reconnect with this special piece of school history.