In Porter County, an INDOT contractor will conduct two projects near the intersection of U.S. 6 and State Road 149 on or after Monday, April 20 through the end of June.

U.S. 6 will close between State Road 149 and C.R. 200 W for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at Salt Creek. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 149, U.S. 20 and State Road 49.

State Road 149 will have intermittent lane closures between U.S. 6 and C.R. 700 N for a pipe replacement at the northeast corner of Ravinia Dr. Flaggers will direct traffic during daytime hours while work is occurring.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.