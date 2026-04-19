In Lake County an INDOT contractor will close the 113th Ave bridge over I-65 on or after Monday, April 20.

The bridge will be closed through the end of October for a bridge deck and partial superstructure replacement project. The bridge deck will be demolished and rebuilt, and the concrete beams will be replaced with steel at the ends.

There will be overnight lane closures on I-65 between 109th Ave and U.S. 231 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for approximately three weeks starting on or after Monday, April 20. The lane closures will first be to set up a work zone under the bridge on I-65 and then to facilitate removing the bridge deck.

The ramp from 109th Ave to I-65 southbound will also be closed from approximately 10 p.m. Monday, April 20 to 4 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 to assist in setting up the work zone on I-65. The ramp may close again the following evening if needed.

I-65 will have ongoing lane shifts in this location while bridge work is occurring. I-65 will have three travel lanes in each direction shifted to the left for the first phase, which will be in place through early September. There will also be overnight lane closures on I-65 as needed during bridge construction for access to the bridge from below, as well as for the safety of motorists and construction crews.