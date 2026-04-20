News release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Natural Resources Commission (NRC) has opened its first public comment period for proposed changes to bobcat and other wildlife-related rules. This is the first of two comment periods to occur before the NRC votes to adopt, reject, or modify the proposed changes.

Proposed changes in the wildlife-related rule package include:

• Allowing muzzleloaders that load the powder and primer from the breech end during the muzzleloader season, in addition to the deer firearms and youth seasons;

• Removing previous limits on rifles for deer hunting, deferring to those set forth in IC 14-22-2-8;

• Increasing the antlerless deer bag limits in Fayette and Franklin counties;

• Removing armadillos from the list of exotic mammals;

• Removing Kirtland’s warbler from the state’s list of endangered species; and

• Allowing additional methods for taking frogs.

Proposed changes to the bobcat rule expand the bobcat season harvest to include hunting in addition to trapping following requests from some hunters for hunting opportunities. The quota would rise to 400 bobcats, with a goal of decreasing negative interactions with bobcats across the 40 counties with high-quality bobcat habitat, while still maintaining a strong bobcat population in Indiana. The season would start on Nov. 8, 2026, and run through Jan. 31, 2027, or until the quota is met, whichever is earlier, consistent with the 2025 season.

Public comments can be submitted at IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket/ by clicking on the “Submit Comments Here” link in the Rule-making Docket for that rule.

Comments can also be mailed to:

Natural Resources Commission, C/O Indiana DNR Legal Division

402 W. Washington Street, Room W-261

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Please note that comments received during the first comment period (in person or online) will be included with comments received during the second comment period. Multiple comments given by the same person will only be counted as one comment by that person.

The deadline for public comments during this first public comment period is May 19, 2026. Public hearings will also be held on May 19, at 12:30 ET for the bobcat rule, and at 3 p.m. ET for the wildlife-related rule package at The Garrison at Fort Harrison State Park, 6002 N. Post Road, Indianapolis, IN. Interested members of the public can attend in person or online anytime during those timeframes. The public hearings will also be webcast live at IN.gov/nrc/rules/rulemaking-docket during the scheduled times, and viewers will be able to comment during the webcast. Sign up for updates at on.IN.gov/dfw-rule-changes.