Celebrating Success: Our Fourth Annual Ivy Tech Day

On April 21, Hoosiers will salute the Valparaiso campus, our students, and countless stories that make Ivy Tech special to Indiana

Valparaiso, Ind.– In the last three years, Ivy Tech Community College supporters from around the state have donated more than $1 million to support students in their academic journey. On our fourth annual Ivy Tech Day on April 21, we will be sharing stories of how those donations impact our students and make a difference in Hoosier communities.

Ivy Tech Day gives everyone a chance to celebrate our students’ successes while supporting Indiana’s next generation workforce. For 24 hours, starting at midnight April 21, alumni, faculty, staff, donors, and community leaders can contribute to our many opportunities ahead.

In 2025, donors generously committed 2,800 gifts that led to more than $483,000 being raised, bringing our three-year total to more than $1 million. That money supports our more than 200,000 students through new scholarships, innovative programs, and unique educational opportunities.

Ivy Tech contributes nearly $4 billion annually to Indiana’s economy. More than 4 of 5 graduates stay in Indiana to pursue their careers, and 87 percent carry no student debt when they exit Ivy Tech. Ivy Tech offers more than 70 programs, which are aligned to Indiana’s economic and workforce needs.

“Indiana communities rely on Ivy Tech to produce a workforce that will support their community workforce needs for decades to come,” said Marty Pollio, president, Ivy Tech Community College. “We are excited to join hands with our friends and supporters to grow what we’ve started.”

Contributing to Ivy Tech Day is easy. Starting at midnight on April 21, anyone can give for 24 hours at ivytech.edu/giveday. Alumni and friends can set up matching gifts, become social ambassadors, and visit local community partners on Ivy Tech Day.

“Ivy Tech Day is a big moment each year for everyone associated with our college. People across the state come together to support our students, celebrate our alumni, and enhance the impact we have in Indiana,” said Stephannie Bailey, president, Ivy Tech Foundation. “Ivy Tech Day is a moment where we can celebrate our successes and nurture the opportunities ahead. We look forward to alumni and friends joining us on this special day.”

About the Ivy Tech Foundation

The Foundation provides support for Ivy Tech Community College beyond state appropriations and student tuition. Its overall program of work focuses on meeting student needs. Invest IN Ivy Tech, our recently completed $340 statewide fundraising campaign, provides greater opportunity for each of the College’s 19 campuses to educate, train, and support all 92 of Indiana’s counties. Learn more at www.ivytech.edu/InvestINIvyTech.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor’s degree.