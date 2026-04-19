April is Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month and the Porter County Health Department will be hosting a “Learn Lifesaving Skills” event on April 22.

During this free training, participants will learn: • Self-defense skills • How to stop life-threatening bleeding • How to respond to an overdose

The Health Department says this is a great opportunity to build confidence, gain practical skills, and help strengthen community safety.

Details: Date: April 22 Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Cost: Free

Limited to the first 25 participants who register https://forms.gle/kU9CjT7V2DBeArDL9 Register at: