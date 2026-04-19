April is Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month and the Porter County Health Department will be hosting a “Learn Lifesaving Skills” event on April 22.
During this free training, participants will learn:
• Self-defense skills
• How to stop life-threatening bleeding
• How to respond to an overdose
The Health Department says this is a great opportunity to build confidence, gain practical skills, and help strengthen community safety.
Details:
Date: April 22
Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Cost: Free
Limited to the first 25 participants who register
Register at: https://forms.gle/kU9CjT7V2DBeArDL9
All are welcome.