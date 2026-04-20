Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451 Launches “Keys for Vets™” Initiative to Support Local Veterans

Michigan City, IN — Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451 of the American Legion proudly announces the launch of “Keys for Vets™,” a new community-driven fundraising initiative aimed at supporting veterans and their families in need.

The program invites community members to donate old and unused keys—including car keys, key fobs, house keys, and even antique keys—which will be recycled to generate funds. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to assist veterans and local veteran families facing hardship.

“Everyone has old keys sitting in a drawer,” said Commander Socrates Gray. “Now those keys can unlock real support for our veterans. This is a simple way for the community to come together and make a direct impact.”

Donations can be dropped off at:

Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451 – American Legion

121 Skwiat Legion Ave

Michigan City, IN 46360

The initiative is designed to provide emergency support, assist local veteran families, and strengthen the Post’s ongoing commitment to those who have served.

“Every key counts,” Gray added. “This is about turning something forgotten into something powerful.”

Community members are encouraged to participate, spread the word, and help grow the impact of the Keys for Vets™ program.

For more information, contact:

Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451

Phone: 219-879-9827

American Legion Skwiat Post 451 #wims #whfb

About Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451

Frank & Edward Skwiat Post 451 is a proud American Legion post dedicated to serving veterans, supporting the community, and honoring those who have served our nation.