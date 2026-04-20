DYER, Ind. – Franciscan Health is debuting a free speaker series to assist with the challenges associated with caring for an aging parent, spouse or loved one.

The series of supportive conversations is designed to provide caregivers with the information they need to enhance their loved one’s quality of life while managing the emotions that can accompany the role.

All sessions in the new speaker series will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Central at Franciscan Senior Health & Wellness, 2150 Gettler St., Suite 305 in Dyer.

The first session is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 14 and will focus on aging at home instead of a nursing home. Speakers from Franciscan Home Care and Franciscan Senior Health and Wellness’s Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) will be featured.

The second session is scheduled for Aug. 20 and will focus on helping and navigating a cancer diagnosis as a caregiver and learning about Medicare enrollment options. The August session will feature speakers from Franciscan Health Cancer Center Munster and Franciscan Insurance Services.

The last session is scheduled for Oct. 8 and will cover advanced planning, with discussions on elder law, long-term care, hospice and advanced-care directives. Speakers from Franciscan Health Senior Promise and Franciscan Hospice Care will be featured.

A facilitated group discussion will follow all sessions and light refreshments will be provided.

All of the sessions are free, but registration is required. To register, please call (219) 864-2630.