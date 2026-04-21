News Release, Indiana Department of Natural Resources:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed three positive cases of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in wild white-tailed deer during the 2025-2026 hunting season in Noble, Franklin, and Rush counties. CWD is a neurological disease that affects deer, resulting in their eventual death.

“Hunters play an important role in helping Indiana DNR monitor CWD in the deer herd. With their support, we are gaining a better understanding of the extent of this disease across the state,” said Joe Caudell, Indiana DNR deer biologist.

There have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans. As a precautionary measure, DNR offers the public free testing of their legally harvested deer and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends not consuming CWD positive meat.

DNR oversees both CWD Positive Areas, where CWD has been detected and is known to be in the deer population, and CWD Enhanced Surveillance Zones, where CWD has been detected but more information is needed to determine the best deer management actions.

The Noble County positive deer was found at the edge of the state’s current CWD Positive Area. This prompted DNR biologists to expand the area because it is likely there are additional deer in the neighboring counties with CWD that are undetected. The CWD Positive Area now includes LaGrange, Steuben, DeKalb, Noble, Allen, and Whitley counties.

Because of the positive cases in Franklin and Rush counties, DNR will enhance its surveillance efforts in both counties and surrounding counties. Enhanced surveillance relies on voluntary CWD testing of hunter harvested deer.

CWD is caused by a misfolded prion that causes damage to the animal’s nervous system. CWD can spread from deer-to-deer contact or through contaminated environments. It remains in the soil for many years. Animals in the late stages of CWD can experience drastic weight loss and show abnormal changes in behavior. If you see any sick or dead wildlife, please report it at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

Indiana’s various deer hunting seasons run from mid-September until the end of January.

Hunters can have their harvested deer tested for free by voluntarily submitting a sample via one of DNR’s head drop coolers or participating businesses. All CWD sampling locations can be viewed through an interactive map. Alternatively, people may submit samples directly to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at Purdue University for a fee. More information and submission forms are available on the ADDL website.

For more information about CWD visit on.IN.gov/CWD.