Friday night, at approximately 6:51 PM, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-65 at the 232.8 mile marker. This location is approximately 2.8 miles north of Exit 230 (State Road 10). The crash involved a Semi Tractor/Trailer and a GMC Sierra. The southbound lanes of I-65 were shut down in this area for approximately 3 hours.

Preliminary investigation by Senior Trooper Kyle Glaze indicates that a Semi Tractor/Trailer was parked on the outside shoulder of I-65 for an unknown reason when a GMC Sierra crashed into the rear driver’s side of the trailer. The driver of the GMC Sierra was transported to the hospital by Newton County EMS for non-life threatening injuries, and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Newton County Coroner’s office. The driver of the Semi was not injured.

During the crash investigation, Trooper Spencer Hathaway developed probable cause that the driver of the GMC Sierra, Garret Markovich, 39, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, was operating his vehicle while intoxicated. Mr. Markovich was advised of Indiana Implied Consent laws and consented to a blood draw at a nearby hospital. He was then booked into the Newton County Jail on the following charges:

OWI Causing Death – Level 4 Felony

Reckless Homicide – Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness Resulting in Death – Level 5 Felony

OWI Endangerment – Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving – Class A Misdemeanor

OWI – Class C Misdemeanor

Per Indiana Implied Consent following a fatal crash, the driver of the Semi Tractor/Trailer was also taken for a chemical test. The results of these chemical tests are pending.

This crash remains under investigation, and the Indiana State Police are requesting the public’s assistance. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact Senior Trooper Glaze at 219-696-6242.

Identification of the deceased will be made by the Newton County Coroner. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.