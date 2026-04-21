Press Release, Salvation Army of Michigan City and La Porte:

La PORTE COUNTY – The Salvation Army serving La Porte County will celebrate National Volunteer Month by hosting two Volunteer Appreciation Luncheons to recognize the hardworking individuals who volunteer at the non-profit organization throughout the year.

Luncheons will take place at both Salvation Army locations in La Porte County this year – at The Salvation Army of La Porte (3240 Monroe St., La Porte) on Thursday, April 23 at 11:30 am and at The Salvation Army of Michigan City (1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City) on Friday, April 24 at 11:30 am.

These luncheons are free and open to anybody who has volunteered with The Salvation Army in La Porte County over the past year.

“April is National Volunteer Month and a great time for us to recognize those who give of their time to help in our mission of doing the most good,” said Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City and La Porte with her husband, Major Dale Simmons. “Our organization is dedicated to serving those in need in the community, but we couldn’t do this without our volunteers, so we take this opportunity to say thank you.”

During this event, awards will be presented to “Volunteers of the Year,” and an outstanding member of The Salvation Army Advisory Board will also be recognized for each location.

Keynote speakers for the luncheon will be Majors Marc and Karen Johnson, Divisional Commanders of The Salvation Army Indiana Division. To RSVP for this event, contact Jessica O’Brien at jessica.obrien@usc.salvationarmy.org or (219) 874-6885 ext. 1003.

“The Salvation Army serves hundreds of La Porte County residents every month, providing food, warmth, and other assistance, including more than 2,000 children who received toys and food for Christmas in 2025,” Simmons said. “This level of impact cannot happen without an army of volunteers, and we are so grateful for the support we receive from the La Porte County community that truly cares about its neighbors.”

The Salvation Army offers programs and services throughout La Porte County including a food pantry, diapers and hygiene products, youth summer camp, weekend backpack feeding programs, monthly family activities, spiritual care, and case management.

More information about programs or volunteering at The Salvation Army in La Porte County can be found at www.samichigancity.org or www.salaporte.org.