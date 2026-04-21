In Porter and La Porte counties crews will conduct overnight lane closures on I-94 between mile marker 30 and 36 (east and west of U.S. 421) beginning on or after Tuesday, April 21 to set up a new traffic configuration.

Overnight lane closures will occur on eastbound and westbound I-94 over the course of two evenings during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. These lane closures were originally scheduled for last week but were postponed due to weather. This schedule remains weather dependent.

Starting on or after the morning of April 23, the right shoulder and driving lane of westbound I-94 will be closed for resurfacing with travel lanes shifted to the left. The ramps at exit 34 for U.S. 421 will remain open. This traffic configuration will be in place for approximately 10 days.

I-94 will maintain two travel lanes in each direction during construction, with lane shifts to accomodate the location of the work zone. Additional overnight lane closures will be used as needed to reconfigure the work zone setup or for other construction tasks.

This construction contract will be conducted over a two-year period and includes five projects:

Asphalt resurfacing on I-94 from 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421 to 0.4 miles east of U.S. 421

Concrete pavement restoration on I-94 from 0.43 miles east of State Road 49 to 3.09 miles west of U.S. 421

Bridge painting on C.R. 500 E over I-94

Bridge painting on County Line Rd (Porter/La Porte) over I-94

Bridge painting on U.S. 421 over I-94

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.