Indianapolis – The Indiana State Police held their annual awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis this morning. The ceremony publicly recognized the achievements and accomplishments that too often go unrecognized. Troopers were honored for their dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana.

Trooper Spencer Hathaway of the Lowell Post, was awarded a Lifesaving Award for his actions in LaPorte County last year. His quick actions helped save the life of a suicidal subject during a seven‑and‑a‑half‑hour standoff at the Michigan City Meijer on April 12, 2025. Indiana State Police troopers assisted Michigan City officers after an armed subject fled into the store’s garden center.

Throughout the night, several Lowell troopers maintained the perimeter. Around 4:30 a.m., as SWAT prepared to deploy less‑lethal options, the subject shot himself in the upper left chest. Trooper Hathaway immediately moved in with other officers to render aid. Discovering the garden center gate was unlocked, he opened it to allow rapid access for officers and EMS. Drawing on his Army National Guard Combat Medic training, Hathaway applied chest seals, packed the exit wound with combat gauze, and maintained pressure to control bleeding until EMS could transport the subject. The individual was later flown to a South Bend trauma center with non‑critical injuries.

Commander of the Lowell Post, Lt. Terrance Weems, stated, “Trooper Hathaway’s actions exemplify the highest standards of the Indiana State Police. His training, calm demeanor, and willingness to step forward in a critical moment undoubtedly saved a life. We are extremely proud of his professionalism and dedication to serving the public.”

Trooper Hathaway’s advanced medical training and decisive response played a significant role in preserving the life of the individual involved.