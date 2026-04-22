Chesterton, IN — The Duneland Exchange Club is proud to share the results of its 34th Annual Youth Talent Show, held last weekend. The event brought together talented students from across the Duneland community for an evening of entertainment, creativity, and celebration.

All contestants who participated in this year’s show are recognized below:

Primary Division: Gabriella Vales, Levi Holmes, Leah Craycraft, Maylee Harris, Ian Acevedo, and Andrei Nikokiris

Junior Division: James Lynch, Maddie Dietrich, Zachery Alvarez, Becca Coberg, Isabelle Fields, Autumn Wall, Lacey Colella, Arya Ford, Taylor Blon, Nory Prow, and Lexi Colella

Senior Division: Bella Purser, Sophia Sylvester, Te’Ari Reynolds, Jonathan Lus, Addie Moser, Katie Sim, Anna Holmes, Mason Kutin, and Karleigh Pawlyszyn

The Duneland Exchange Club congratulates the following winners:

Primary Division

1st Place: Ian Acevedo

2nd Place: Gabriella Vales

3rd Place: Maylee Harris

Junior Division

1st Place: Isabelle Fields and Autumn Wall

2nd Place: Lexi Colella

3rd Place: James Lynch

Senior Division

1st Place: Karleigh Pawlyszyn

2nd Place: Addie Moser

3rd Place: Anna Holmes

The Duneland Exchange Club extends its sincere appreciation to all participants, families, volunteers, and supporters who made this event a success. Proceeds from the Youth Talent Show benefit the Chesterton High School Natural Helpers program, which provides peer support and promotes student well-being.

The Exchange Club remains committed to supporting youth and strengthening the Duneland community through programs and events like the annual Talent Show.