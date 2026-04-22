Last Thursday, Pine Elementary completed their final drill to become the first Project ADAM-certified elementary school in the district.

“Thank you to all who helped Pine Elementary achieve our Project ADAM certification, a national certification awarded to schools that demonstrate comprehensive preparedness for cardiac emergencies,” Pine said on Facebook.

“This work has a direct impact on both staff and students, creating a safer environment and reinforcing confidence in our ability to respond effectively in an emergency. We appreciate the dedication and attention to detail that went into meeting these requirements and supporting this important effort.”