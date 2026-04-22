The Indiana State Police held their annual awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis Tuesday. The ceremony publicly recognized the achievements and accomplishments that too often go unrecognized. Troopers were honored for their dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana.

Indiana State Police Trooper Dawson Patrick, who is assigned to the Lowell Post, has been awarded the Bronze Star for his courageous actions during a serious crash on September 18, 2025, in Starke County. While off duty, Trooper Patrick responded to the scene of a vehicle crash and found a woman trapped inside a Volkswagen Passat as fire began spreading through the vehicle.

Despite heavy smoke, intense heat, and growing flames, Trooper Patrick remained inside the vehicle for more than two minutes as he worked with medical personnel to free the driver. He used multiple fire extinguishers in the effort and ultimately pulled the driver from the burning car, allowing medics to provide lifesaving care. She was later airlifted to Chicago with severe injuries.

According to Starke County Deputy Leonhardt, who attempted to assist from the driver’s side but was forced back by heat and smoke, Trooper Patrick used a medic’s shirt to breathe through while inside the burning vehicle. He also reported that the victim’s shoes were smoking when she was removed.

Lt. Terrance Weems, Commander at the Lowell Post, commended Trooper Patrick stating, “Trooper Patrick’s actions placed him in immediate danger and demonstrated exceptional bravery, self‑sacrifice, and dedication to the citizens of Indiana. His actions that day reflect the very best of the Indiana State Police, and we are proud to honor him with the Bronze Star.”