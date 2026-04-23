Press Release by Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in over a decade, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is publishing a public facing annual report, highlighting environmental progress made throughout the state. Coinciding with Earth Day, the 2025 Annual Report outlines achievements in air, land, water and key performance indicators that reflect the agency’s commitment to safeguarding Indiana’s environment.

“Often, we lose sight of the tangible environmental gains Indiana achieves every day,” said Gov. Mike Braun. “This report provides a clear, accessible look at where we’ve made progress and how far we’ve come. Indiana remains focused on protecting our environment while moving at the speed of business to support responsible economic growth.”

Among the highlights noted in the report:

A 74% decrease in criteria air pollutants over the past 25 years.

A statewide air monitoring network of 68 ambient monitors, providing real time air quality data to Hoosiers.

More than 32,000 miles of rivers and streams sampled, making Indiana a national leader in surface water monitoring coverage.

Total Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) events dropped 71.3% since 2005, keeping our waterways clear of approximately 24.8 billion gallons of untreated sewage.

The completion of a statewide PFAS foam collection program, in partnership with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, safely disposing of 48,000 gallons of firefighting foam from 300 fire departments.

Significant land restoration progress, including successful remediation at the former Columbian Enameling and Stamping site in Terre Haute and the removal of hundreds of tons of abandoned waste tires statewide.

Although IDEM publishes technical environmental data annually as required by statute, a comprehensive public summary of agency outcomes has not been produced in more than a decade. The 2025 Annual Report is the first accessible, narrative-style report produced since 2011.

“Our environment is a shared resource, and Hoosiers deserve transparency into the work being done to protect it,” said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods. “This report reflects the dedication of our almost 800 employees and the measurable progress Indiana continues to make in air quality, clean water, land protection, and environmental stewardship.”

In addition to highlighting environmental outcomes, the report underscores IDEM’s focus on operational excellence and customer service. Faster permit decisions, rapid inspection reporting, expanded field support through regional offices, and stronger collaboration with businesses and local governments all played a central role in 2025. These improvements help reduce uncertainty for Indiana employers while maintaining the environmental safeguards Hoosiers expect.

The full 2025 IDEM Annual Report is available at idem.IN.gov.