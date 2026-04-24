News Release, Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND, Ind. – The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest proudly announces the graduates of the 2025-26 Leadership Northwest Indiana (LNI) program.

This premium leadership program, facilitated by a team that includes professors from the PNW College of Business and leadership practitioners, met once a month for eight months. A 360 leadership assessment and custom coaching are program highlights. The facilitation team provides research-based leadership content and skill-building for effective leadership in the workplace and in life.

The LNI 50th cohort constituted the largest program cohort to date with 41 graduating participants. On April 10, the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest hosted its annual Leadership Northwest Indiana Completion Ceremony at the Great Hall Events & Conference Center on the PNW Westville campus.

“We are so proud to continue the rich legacy of leadership development the LNI program has provided for so many years. We are happy to serve the professional community in the NWI region and positioning ourselves as the “go-to” organization for professional development,” said Mekisha Richardson, director of professional education of the Leadership Institute at Purdue University Northwest.

“The participants of Leadership Northwest Indiana are changing the communities and the businesses they serve—from health care, to education, to construction, to counseling —and through their own entrepreneurial ventures. They are innovators, they are change-makers and they are already leading to make a difference in Northwest Indiana. We couldn’t be prouder of the people—and the leaders—they’ve become,” said Jane Thomas, academic director of the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest and associate professor of Human Resource Management and Organizational Behavior.

Graduates of the 50th LNI cohort include:

Gladiola Alvarez, HealthVision Midwest, Bilingual Program Coordinator

Susana Batres, NIPSCO, Public Affairs Specialist

Allison Beebe, Tonn and Blank Construction LLC, Accounts Receivable Coordinator

Tony Boren, Total Roofing and Construction, Sales Manager

Mark Borst, J.S. Held, Director

Michelle Bush, Purdue University Northwest, Lead Academic and Student Success Advisor

Heather Castle, Lake County Public Library, Branch Head

Nicholas Christian, Crisis Center, INC, Program Director

Fernando Cruz, Hammond Group Inc., Production Manager

Tiffany Cummings, Paladin Care, Human Resources Director

Helen Curtis, Purdue University Northwest, Business Manager

Tammi Davis, Chase Bank, Vice President / Community Manager

Kia Dawson, Gary City Court, Court Administrator

Halie Gonlag, Highland Police Department, Police Social Worker

Juan Gonzales, Hammond Group Inc., Maintenance Manager

Tinisha Greenwell, City of Hammond, Deputy Controller of Operations

Kristy Hahn, Family Advocates, Community Outreach & Volunteer Services Coordinator

Elaine Hardy, St. John’s College of Nursing, Dean of Academic Affairs

Evelyn Harris, United Way Northwest Indiana, Volunteer Resources Director

Eric Haverstock, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Strategic Sourcing Manager

Anne Hoover, Hammond Group Inc., Senior Quality Analyst

Shairay Jones, Geminus Corporation, Prevention Assistant

Andria Lewis, United Neighborhoods, Inc., Executive Director

Jasmine Marquez, Purdue University Northwest, Business Manager

Dorette McNeary, Geminus Corporation/Recovery Matters Stark, Therapist II/Clinician

Winoska Medina, HealthVisions Midwest, Community Health Worker

Sarah Moore, Cedar Lake Police Department, Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police

Adrienne Mordica, Liberty House Recovery Café, Certified Peer Recovery Coach

Reid Mosson, Purdue University Northwest, Academic Advisor

Natalia Nacovski, Tonn and Blank Construction LLC, Project Engineer

Nicole Otis, Community Advocates of Northern Indiana, Outreach Director

Kelly Peck, Hope Alliance of NWI, Founder/Executive Director

Ingrid Rais, Lake County Criminal Probation Department, Supervisor/Probation Officer

Daniel Rivera, Restoration House Ministries Inc., Director/ Pastor

Katie Sannito, The Gourmet Goddess/Munster Chamber of Commerce, Owner and Chef/Chairman of the Board

Cara Schmitt, Chesterton Art Center, Education Director

Jasmine Smith, Jubilee Worship Center, Librarian

Jamia Steele, NIPSCO, Clerical Payroll Representative

Aleesha Thirkles-Williams, Ivy Tech Community College, Director of K12 Initiatives

Surbhi Saxena, Regional Health Systems/Geminus Corporation, Prevention Coordinator

Darrell White, City of Hammond, Community Development Specialist

Applications for the 2026-27 Leadership Northwest Indiana program will open in May 2026. The program begins in September 2026 and runs through April 2027. Participants will meet for eight monthly, in-person sessions. The program is being offered on the PNW Hammond campus.

More information can be found online at pnw.edu/leadership-institute or by reaching out to the Leadership Institute at leadershipinstitute@pnw.edu.

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest

The Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest (PNW) is the hub of leadership development in Northwest Indiana. We present dynamic research-based leadership development programs for businesses, area professionals, and youth leaders from the university and across our regional community. For more information about the Leadership Institute, visit www.pnw.edu/leadership-institute.