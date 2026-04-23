MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Community leaders, residents, nonprofit organizations, and elected officials gathered on Friday, April 17, at the Stardust Event Center at Blue Chip Casino, Hotel & Spa for Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s Third Annual Charitable Gala. Centered on this year’s theme, “Empowering Communities,” the evening highlighted the power of partnership and reinforced a shared commitment to meeting the evolving needs of Michigan City.

The gala continues to serve as a cornerstone initiative supporting programs that strengthen neighborhoods, expand opportunities for youth, and respond to critical community needs as they arise.

“Tonight is more than a celebration – it is a reflection of what is possible when a community comes together with purpose,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch. “I am deeply grateful to our sponsors, whose generosity continues to fuel meaningful change across Michigan City. Your investment is not just financial – it is a commitment to our residents, our neighborhoods, and our shared future.”

This year’s event builds on the success of prior galas. In 2024, proceeds supported youth-focused programs and organizations. In 2025, eligibility expanded to include neighborhood initiatives. For 2026, the City has further broadened its approach, allowing funds to be directed toward a wide range of community priorities—including youth development, neighborhood revitalization, housing support, food access, workforce development, addiction recovery, and mental health services—as well as capital improvements such as new baseball diamonds.

Mayor Angie emphasized the importance of flexibility in addressing urgent needs: “Over the past year, we have seen firsthand how quickly circumstances can change for families and individuals. The Gala funds have made it possible for us to quickly mobilize resources—whether it was providing support to local food pantries during the federal shutdown or assisting residents displaced by sudden motel closures.”

The evening concluded with a collective commitment to local nonprofits. Mayor Angie announced a $50,000 pledge to several Michigan City organizations, while Google, the newly announced end user of the data center project in Michigan City, matched that pledge with an additional $50,000 contribution — kicking off what the city aims to be the start of a beneficial relationship with the tech company. In total, the night raised approximately $150,000 in funds to be dispersed to local nonprofits.

The City extends its sincere appreciation to the sponsors whose support made the event possible:

Presenting Sponsor: Google

Google Platinum Sponsors: Horizon Bank; LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau; LaPorte County Project Management; Phoenix Construction

Horizon Bank; LaPorte County Convention & Visitors Bureau; LaPorte County Project Management; Phoenix Construction Gold Sponsor: NIPSCO

NIPSCO Silver Sponsors: 4411 Inn & Suites; Harbour Trust; American Structurepoint; Lochmueller Group; Hoosier Equipment; Butler Fairman & Seufert; Barnes & Thornburg; Christopher Burke Engineering; CDS Engineering; WSH Law; Global Engineering & Land Surveying; Harris Law Firm

The gala also welcomed 26 table sponsors and a diverse audience of community members, all with the shared goal of investing in Michigan City’s future.

The City also recognizes the talented local and regional vendors who helped bring the evening to life, including entertainment by the Black Pepper Band and violinist Windy Indie; floral design by J&K Flowers; décor by Balloon Boutique and Trinity Designs; photography and guest experiences by Cooley’s Video Imaging and Phenomenal Photo Booth.

“This work is far from over,” Mayor Angie said. “But together, we are creating opportunities, strengthening neighborhoods, and building a city where every resident has the chance to thrive.”

For more information about the Mayor’s Charitable Gala and related initiatives, please contact Kelley Smith in the Mayor’s Office at mayorsoffice@emichigancity.com