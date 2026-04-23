The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is pleased to announce the 2026-2027 concert season, which will mark the ensemble’s 54th season and the sixth season under the direction of Dr. Carolyn Watson. Highlights of the season include Rimsky-Korsakov’s dazzling symphonic suite Scheherazade, a Family Concert in collaboration with Classical Kids Music Education, a program commemorating the 200th anniversary of Beethoven’s death, and special guests for the Spring Pops concert: world-renowned ARRIVAL FROM SWEDEN: The Music of ABBA.

The season begins on September 12, 2026, with the Grand Finale Hoosier Star vocal competition and fundraiser, sponsored by Horizon Bank and Northwest Health. After 20 incredible years, the LCSO is closing this chapter of its history. Since 2006, Hoosier Star has given amateur vocalists the opportunity to perform with an orchestra, helping winners launch music careers and enter elite college music programs. The event has also served as one of the LCSO’s fundraisers, with monies raised going to support LCSO educational outreach programs and annual fund drive. Auditions for Hoosier Star 2026 will be held April 25 from 9 am to 5 pm at the Presbyterian Church of La Porte and applications are now being accepted; please visit www.hoosierstar.com to register for an audition slot.

On October 14, 2026, the LCSO will present its beloved Drayton Family Children’s Education Concerts, now in their 38th year. Nearly 5,000 children from schools throughout the tri-county area will attend these concerts, which introduce upper elementary students to the joyful and exciting world of live orchestral music. For the 2026 concerts, the LCSO will once again partner with Carnegie Hall’s Link Up program to bring a highly interactive, engaging program to students in grades 3-5 as they learn about how the “Orchestra Moves”!

The LCSO will open the subscription season on November 7, 2026 with Arabian Nights at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The centerpiece of the concert is Rimsky-Korsakov’s dazzling symphonic suite Scheherazade, based on the story One Thousand and One Nights. Also featured will be two oboe concerti with soloist and South Bend native Jennet Ingle, who will solo on Morricone’s Gabriel’s Oboe and the mysterious Madam Laschanzky oboe concerto. Led by Music Director Dr. Carolyn Watson, the concert will open with Mozart’s overture to his opera The Abduction from the Seraglio.

The traditional Holiday at the Pops concert will take place on December 12, 2026 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. Dr. Carolyn Watson will lead the orchestra in familiar holiday favorites and an audience sing-a-long to cap off this family focused holiday event.

On February 6, 2027, the LCSO will partner with Classical Kids Live! to bring Mozart’s Magnificent Voyage to the stage. Classical Kids collaborates with symphony orchestras across North America to bring to life the extraordinary lives and musical masterpieces of the great classical composers. In this 50-minute Family Concert, audiences will enjoy excerpts from Mozart’s most famous pieces as they magically weave in and out of the drama, brought to life by 2 professional stage actors. Location of this concert is TBA and will be announced this summer.

Honoring the 200th anniversary of his death, Brilliantly Beethoven! on March 7, 2027 will see the LCSO celebrate the music of legendary composer Ludwig van Beethoven. Acclaimed pianist and Indiana University alumna Clare Longendyke will join the orchestra for his Emperor Concerto. The program will open with Beethoven’s Egmont Overture and close with his famous Symphony No. 5.

Finally, the LCSO will close its season on April 10, 2027 with ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The production has sold out concert venues all over the world since 1995 and is the absolute best and most authentic ABBA show there is! Hits like: “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, “Does Your Mother Know”, “Take a Chance”, “SOS”, “The Winner Takes it All”, “Super Trouper”, “Waterloo” and many more are delivered with such accuracy that it’s hard to believe that it’s not the real ABBA on stage. The LCSO and ARRIVAL from Sweden will collaborate to give an electrifying performance that is not to be missed!

Subscriptions start at $76 for four season concerts and are available now by calling 219.362.9020 or emailing executive@lcso.net. Single tickets for Hoosier Star and Holiday at the Pops are on sale now; all other concert single tickets will become available August 1.