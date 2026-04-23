HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has announced the finalists for the 2026 PNW Big Sell pitch competition, an annual event that brings together student and community entrepreneurs to present innovative ideas addressing real-world challenges.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on May 2 at PNW’s Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center, 7150 Indianapolis Blvd., Hammond, Ind. Finalists will compete for first through third place seed funding prizes of $10,000, $3,000 and $1,000, respectively.

Following a review of video submissions, organizers selected 10 finalists representing a range of industries and backgrounds, including health technology, sustainability, consumer products and food innovation.

Finalists include:

Maggie Bowmar — LifeBandz

Aaron Farrer — The ANT Tarp Strap / Practical Products

Simrah Khan — GlucoCare

Niko Kritikos — American Tallow

Nathan O’Rourke — Lunhr (AuraTech)

Kane Tilley — CryoCollar

Felipe Trejo — Repairable Gaming Mouse

Brandon Walker — Course Caddy

Donna Webster — Breath’g Vegan

Kenneth Webster — Low Angle

The finalists will present their ideas for a panel of judges who will evaluate each pitch based on innovation, feasibility and potential impact.

Judges for this year’s competition include: Allyson Straka, Founder and CEO of Frozen Garden; Jason A. Williams, CEO of the Society of Innovators at Purdue Northwest; and Landon Young, Vice President of Pre-Seed at Elevate Ventures.

Hosted by the PNW College of Business, the 2026 PNW Big Sell serves as a launchpad for emerging entrepreneurs, offering participants the opportunity to gain feedback, build connections and bring their ideas to life.

The event is supported by the PNW College of Business, the PNW office of Research and Commercialization and Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO).

For more information about the PNW Big Sell, visit pnw.edu/big-sell.