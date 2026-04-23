News Release, Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department:

Liberty Township – The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is proud to support the “A Hustle Worth Having” campaign launched by the International Association of Fire Chief’s (IAFC), a national effort to recruit the next generation of volunteer firefighters.

Volunteer firefighters are essential to communities across the country, including Liberty Township, where dedicated members of the department serve their neighbors in times of emergency. As call volumes continue to rise nationwide, the need for committed volunteers has never been greater.

The IAFC’s campaign highlights the meaningful impact of volunteer service, emphasizing that becoming a firefighter is more than just a role – it’s an opportunity to gain valuable skills, building lasting connections, and make a difference when it matters most.

“Volunteer firefighters are the backbone of our department”, said Chief Brian Duncan.

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department invites community members to watch the campaign video and consider joining the department. No prior experience is necessary, training is provided.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer firefighter or to begin the application process, visit https://libertyfd.org.

About Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department

The Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department is committed to protecting life and property through fire suppression, emergency response, and community risk reduction. Proudly serving the Liberty Township community, the department replies on dedicated volunteers who are trained to respond with professionalism, courage, and compassion.