Officers from the Michigan City Police Department saved a juvenile from jumping off a bridge, according to a press release from MCPD.

On April 4 at just after 6:20 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unknown problem on the East U.S. Highway 12 bridge that crosses Trail Creek. Numerous officers arrived and located a juvenile standing alone along the edge of the bridge while experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers spoke to the juvenile and offered assistance for several minutes. Acting with urgency, care, and professionalism, officers were able to safely secure the juvenile and bring them back over the railing to safety. The juvenile was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation and care.