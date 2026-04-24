Officers from the Michigan City Police Department saved a juvenile from jumping off a bridge, according to a press release from MCPD.
On April 4 at just after 6:20 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call regarding an unknown problem on the East U.S. Highway 12 bridge that crosses Trail Creek. Numerous officers arrived and located a juvenile standing alone along the edge of the bridge while experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers spoke to the juvenile and offered assistance for several minutes. Acting with urgency, care, and professionalism, officers were able to safely secure the juvenile and bring them back over the railing to safety. The juvenile was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation and care.
This incident is a powerful example of how seamless teamwork between dispatchers and officers can make a lifesaving difference. Chief Steve Forker stated, “I am extremely proud of the dedication, compassion, and professionalism demonstrated by the responding officers. These officers intervened to prevent the juvenile from falling approximately 40 feet, an incident that would likely have resulted in a fatal outcome.”
If you or someone you know is struggling, please remember you are not alone. Help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or speak with someone you trust. The Michigan City Police Department’s Social Worker Jocelyn Colburn is also available to assist those struggling with a mental health crisis. She can be contacted at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1072 or by email at jcolburn@emichigancity.com. Reaching out for assistance can make all the difference.
Other first responders who assisted with this incident include the Long Beach Police Department, Trail Creek Police Department, Michigan City Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.