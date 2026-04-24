Press Release, Indiana Department of Environmental Management:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is encouraging eligible Hoosiers to apply for free well water testing through the 2026 Groundwater Monitoring Network (GWMN).

Although private well water is unregulated by both the IDEM and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, IDEM’s Office of Water Quality Drinking Water Branch periodically collects water samples from qualified private residential drinking water wells to characterize groundwater conditions, track environmental changes, and identify areas that may be influenced by natural geology or human activity.

“By taking part in this program, homeowners gain valuable insight into their own drinking water, while the information collected contributes to a clearer statewide picture of groundwater quality,” said IDEM Commissioner Clint Woods. “This scientific sampling helps us ensure Indiana’s groundwater remains clean, safe, and resilient for generations to come.”

To be considered for the 2026 survey, property owners must:

Reside in Indiana and have an active, private residential drinking water well;

Ensure the well is listed in the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Online Water Well Record Database;

Be able to provide IDEM with a copy of their water well record. If the property owner does not have a copy in their personal records, IDEM will attempt to locate it in the DNR Online Well Record Database

Complete the online GWMN survey, surveymonkey.com/r/gwmn2026, no later than June 1, 2026.

IDEM will select a limited number of participants. Selected homeowners will be contacted to arrange a sample collection between June and October 2026. Participation is voluntary, and results will be shared directly with the homeowner.

Because private wells are not regulated, IDEM strongly encourages homeowners who rely on private drinking water wells to test their water regularly. Guidance for routine well testing is available from the Indiana Department of Health’s website, Search for “Well Water Quality and Testing” at www.IN.gov/health.

More information about the Groundwater Monitoring Network program is available through IDEM’s website, idem.IN.gov.