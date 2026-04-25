NIPSCO and United Steelworkers (USW) leadership reached tentative agreements on April 16, and ratification results were finalized Friday 4/24/26

The Physical bargaining unit has ratified their agreement and will begin returning to work as directed, while the Clerical bargaining unit did not ratify their agreement and remains subject to the lockout.

Physical bargaining unit employees should return to work Tuesday, April 28 for their scheduled shift, or on their next scheduled shift after that if not scheduled for Tuesday.

As a regulated utility, NIPSCO’s responsibility to customers and communities remains unchanged. Service continuity plans continue, and teams across the company are supporting safe and reliable operations.

NIPSCO will continue to share updates as the situation progresses.