MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Michigan City has been named 2025 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of the city’s continued commitment to planting, maintaining, and growing a healthier urban tree canopy.

The national designation honors communities that prioritize responsible urban forestry, environmental stewardship, and investments that improve quality of life for residents.

In recent years, Michigan City has become more intentional in the way it manages its trees, with year-round monitoring of tree health, growth, and disease screening. An inventory of trees on Michigan City property was completed in 2025 and used to develop an urban forestry management plan. The city continues to plant new trees throughout neighborhoods and green spaces, resulting in a net positive tree inventory even as older trees must be removed for public safety concerns and development needs. Those efforts are helping expand Michigan City’s tree canopy while strengthening the city’s environment and beautification mission.

“Michigan City is proud to receive this recognition, and we remain committed to building a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful community for current residents and future generations,” said Jen Birchfield, Michigan City Tree Board President. “Trees play an important role in the health, character, and long-term vitality of our neighborhoods.”

In cities and neighborhoods, trees help reduce urban heat, improve air quality, manage stormwater runoff, lower energy costs, and support both mental and physical well-being. They also beautify streetscapes, enhance property values, and make communities more welcoming.

“We’re proud Michigan City is among the growing network of communities dedicated to creating positive impact through trees.” said Michelle Saulnier, Vice President of Programs at the Arbor Day Foundation.

To receive Tree City USA recognition, a city must meet four core standards, including maintaining a tree board or department, having a community tree ordinance, investing at least $2 per capita in urban forestry, and participating in an Arbor Day observance.

Michigan City aims to continue investment in beautification, sustainability, and public spaces that benefit the community for years to come.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA program is operated in partnership with the National Association of State Foresters and the USDA Forest Service.