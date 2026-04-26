National Donut Day is Friday, June 5 and the Salvation Army Michigan City Corps and Community Center is hosting their 11th Annual Donut Eating Contest at Blue Chip Casino.
The event is free and open to the public.
The contest begins at 10:00 a.m. (doors open at 9:00 a.m.).
Cheer on local community leaders, including returning champion Ben Bachmann (Michigan City Area Schools).
You can support The Salvation Army programs and services in La Porte County by voting for who you think will win. For every $10 donation, you’ll receive a vote and be entered to win a $50 Michigan City Chamber of Commerce gift certificate, redeemable at dozens of local businesses.
Vote online at salarmy.us/MCdonuts26