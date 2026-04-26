All lanes of U.S. 30 will be closed in this location for approximately 6 days while CSX conducts work on their crossing. The closure will be confined to the railroad crossing, and local access will be maintained up to that point.

Through traffic should seek alternate routes. The detour will follow U.S. 41/Indianapolis Blvd, 45th St/Glenwood Lansing Rd, and Illinois Route 83.