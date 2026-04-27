The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) continues to support the Michigan City community. This year, the MCHS MCJROTC has supported nearly 50 different community service projects.

On Friday evening, April 17, cadets assisted in the distribution of food to needy families at the Sacred Heart Food Pantry in Michigan City. The following day, Saturday, April 18, JROTC split its forces. Some cadets helped with the Spring Clean-up of Michigan City’s Friendship Gardens, and other cadets assisted with the YMCA Game Day for underprivileged children.“

It is natural for students to want to ‘take the pack off’ at this point of the school year,”said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Our cadets realize that there are always members of our community who need help year-round.”

Cadets will be recognized by the Michigan City Salvation Army on April 24 for their support of the organization. They will provide Color Guards for the LaPorte County Law Day at the Michigan City Courthouse on May 1st and the Ivy Tech Graduation at Valparaiso University on May 7. The MCHS MCJROTC has participated in 30+ events involving their Color Guard and Military Drill Team, with more to come.

Cadet 1st Lieutenant Payton Downs, after doing the Color Guard, will don a cap and gown to receive a certificate for earning college credits as part of the MCHS Dual Credit program.“

Cadet 1st Lieutenant Downs is a superior cadet who has represented our program and our school to the highest degree,” said Marine Instructor Master Sergeant Jeff Benak.

MCHS MCJROTC will continue to support MCHS and the community, including providing parking support for the MCHS graduation. Their community support will continue through the summer, as well as conditioning for the physically demanding Raider Team.