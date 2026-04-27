To celebrate National Drinking Water Week 2026 the LaPorte County Health Department is offering free in-home well water screening tests for LaPorte County residential well owners. This service is being offered to LaPorte County residents ONLY with residential water supplies (private wells) during the week of May 11th thru May 15th on a first come first serve basis. Test kits will be available for pick up at both LaPorte and Michigan City Health Department offices while supplies last. One kit per household.

The La Porte County Health Department wants to remind homeowners with wells about the importance of regularly testing their drinking water. While Indiana’s Safe Drinking Water Act requires routine testing for public-water systems, owners of residential wells have sole responsibility for ensuring the safety of their drinking water, as well as consistently maintaining the well system to prevent any contamination. Test kits are screening tests and cannot be used for legal documentation, property transfers or new well installation regulations. The Well water screening kit includes one coliform bacteria test and water quality tests, consisting of pH, nitrate, nitrite, copper, total hardness, total alkalinity, and iron.

If you wish to participate, you will need to pick up the testing kit, with proof of LaPorte County residence, at the following locations and times only:

LaPorte Office 809 State St. – Suite 401A 8:00 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. LaPorte, IN 46350 May 11th thru May 15th (while supplies last)