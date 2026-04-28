The City of Michigan City gave an update on storm damage Monday night.

The City said crews were actively responding to impacts from Monday’s storm, which caused tree damage and scattered power outages throughout Michigan City.

The City reported Monday night:

▪️Downed trees have been reported in multiple locations across the city.

▪️Several power outages are being reported and are currently spotty citywide.

▪️Crews have responded to at least seven fallen trees, with five already cleared.

▪️Two of those incidents involved damage to NIPSCO utility lines, and utility crews have been notified.

▪️Two vehicles have also been damaged due to falling trees.

The City said that the Street, Parks, and emergency response teams were working diligently to clear debris and keep roadways safe, and they’re coordinating closely with utility providers to address power issues as quickly as possible.

The City said if you encounter hazardous conditions, please report them to the appropriate department or call 911 if emergency assistance is needed.