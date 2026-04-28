The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says they made an arrest this past Saturday on South Central High School school property.

During the evening of April 25, South Central High School held its “Prom Grand March” in a gymnasium on the school’s campus, with an estimated 1,000 people in attendance. The event was open to the public and involves introducing prom attendees to the crowd.

A parent of a student attending the event observed a man openly carrying a handgun on his hip. The parent immediately reported the matter to a detective who was attending the event.

The subject was located by the detective who safely removed the handgun from the subject. The subject was escorted from the gymnasium to the main office and identified as 41-year-old Joshua A. O’Dor of Kingsford Heights.

A deputy, took possession of the firearm – a .40 caliber Glock 23 Gen 4, and took O’Dor into custody. O’Dor was transported to the La Porte County Jail and arrested for possession of a firearm on school property. O’Dor was released later that evening after posting a cash bond.

Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen stated, “Thank you to the parent for their willingness to report what had been observed.” “This is a shining example of ‘see something, say something.’ We appreciate this type of vigilance to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone attending the event,” added Captain Allen.