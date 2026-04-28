The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who allegedly threatened a neighbor while being armed with a rifle.
On Saturday at 10:00 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to a residence located in the 2500 east block of County Road 500 South in reference to a neighborhood disturbance.
Police say information was provided that a citizen had emerged from a residence armed with a rifle and threatened a neighbor.
Several deputies arrived and met with the 37-year-old victim. The victim was hosting an event where he and several of his friends had gathered around a bonfire. The neighbor exited his residence several times and verbally engaged the victim and a friend. The neighbor exited a final time armed with a rifle. He proceeded to threaten the victim and returned to his home. The encounter was captured on video.
The accused was identified as 55-year-old Donald H. Tharp. Deputies attempted to make contact with Tharp, however, were unsuccessful. A search warrant was applied for and later obtained.
The LCSO Emergency Response Team (ERT) was activated and responded. Police say several additional attempts to make contact with Tharp failed. After such, ERT members made entry into the home and took Tharp into custody. The rifle was also recovered from Tharp’s residence. Tharp was transported to the La Porte County Jail and arrested for Intimidation with a deadly weapon.
Tharp was released the following day after a cash bond was posted on his behalf.