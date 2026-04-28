Michigan City, IN–A long-term, multi-agency criminal investigation led by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force

(LCDTF), an Indiana HIDTA Initiative, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), has resulted in the dismantling of a violent, multi-state drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing fentanyl and firearms throughout LaPorte County and the surrounding region.

Beginning in September 2023, investigators identified a structured drug trafficking organization operating throughout LaPorte County, with leadership based in Michigan City, Indiana. Investigative efforts determined the organization’s source of supply originated out of Detroit, Michigan, establishing a pipeline responsible for the transportation and distribution of fentanyl pills and illegal firearms into Northwest Indiana.

This investigation—titled “Operation Motown Blues”—was led by the LaPorte County Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Merrillville District Office, in coordination with the DEA Detroit Strike Force Group 3, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the United States Marshals Service. Critical support was provided by the Michigan City Police Department, LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, and the LaPorte Police Department. Prosecution was led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana, with assistance from the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result of this coordinated effort, law enforcement successfully dismantled the organization, resulting in:

• 19 arrests

• Multiple federal indictments and convictions

• The identification and disruption of approximately 23,000 fentanyl pills intended for distribution throughout the region

• Over $10,000 in U.S. currency seized

• Multiple firearms recovered

This investigation required the use of advanced investigative techniques, extensive coordination across jurisdictions, and sustained investigative effort over an extended period of time. These efforts allowed investigators to identify key leadership, map the organization’s structure, and build a comprehensive case that ultimately led to its dismantling. The successful execution of this strategy represents a significant milestone for coordinated law enforcement efforts within this region.

The identified leadership of the organization included:

• Devin Melvin

• Clinton Rouse

• Tyler Wood

Additional members federally indicted as part of this investigation include:

• Justin Hervey

• Jacari Nichols

• Raquan Perry

• Marques Holmes

• Kendrick Portis

All identified defendants have now been convicted and sentenced in federal court on various drug trafficking charges related to the distribution of fentanyl, as well as firearms-related offenses. The organization’s leader, Devin Melvin, was sentenced on April 23rd, 2026, to 270 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons, followed by 5 years of supervised release. During sentencing, United States District Judge Damon R. Leichty emphasized the scope and sophistication of the operation, noting the highly organized and far-reaching nature of the criminal enterprise.

Additional sentencing outcomes, imposed over the past several months, include:

• Clinton Rouse — 188 months, 5 years supervised release

• Tyler Wood — 160 months, 5 years supervised release

• Justin Hervey — 125 months, 5 years supervised release

• Jacari Nichols — 30 months, 3 years supervised release

• Raquan Perry — 72 months, 3 years supervised release

• Marques Holmes — 36 months, 3 years supervised release

• Kendrick Portis — 40 months, 4 years supervised release

Operation Motown Blues targeted an organization operating within Michigan City, LaPorte County, and extending beyond the region, representing a significant disruption to the flow of fentanyl and illegal firearms into Northwest Indiana. Fentanyl continues to be a primary driver of overdose deaths across communities in this region, and investigations of this scale are critical to reducing its impact.

“This case reflects what is possible when agencies commit to a unified, intelligence-driven approach to public safety,” said Michigan City Chief of Police Steven Forker. “This was not a short-term effort, but a sustained and coordinated investigation that removed a dangerous organization responsible for distributing fentanyl and contributing to violence in our community.”

The LaPorte County Drug Task Force and its law enforcement partners remain committed to proactive, intelligence-driven enforcement strategies targeting the distribution of fentanyl and associated violent crime. Operation Motown Blues stands as a clear example of what can be accomplished through sustained collaboration and a unified focus on public safety. Additionally, police and public health officials recognize that this operation may create a need for further resources. Those seeking assistance are encouraged to contact the Michigan City Police Department Social Worker at (219)-874-3221 for support and inquiries.

**Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law**

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Cpl. Matthew Babcock at (219) 874-3221 or email at mbabcock@emichigancity.com.