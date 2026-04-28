The Town of Porter has announced a list of paving projects, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The Town of Porter will commence its 2026 paving season in early May.

The roads slated for paving:

*23rd Street between Wood Street and Washington Ave., a joint project with the Town of Chesterton.

*Oak Street between Arbre Croche Court and Dunes View Ave.

*Dunes View Ave. between Oak Street and U.S. 12.

The tentative work schedule, weather dependent as always:

*Tuesday, May 5: Concrete sidewalk preparation (new sidewalk at 23rd Street and Marquette Road).

*Wednesday, May 6: Concrete sidewalk installation

*Wednesday, May 6: Remove and replace culvert on Oak Street (by Gatlin Plumbing).

*Monday and Tuesday, May 11-12: Milling and binder pavement on 23rd Street.

*Wednesday, May 13: Milling Dunes View Ave. and Oak Street.

*Wednesday, May 13: Surface paving on 23rd Street.

*Thursday, May 14: Binder and surface pavement on Dunes View Ave. and Oak Street.

NOTE: Striping and restoration work will be done when construction is completed.

ALSO NOTE: 23rd Street will have single-lane closures with flaggers for the three days of milling and paving.

“Please use caution in construction zones and thank you for your patience while we continue to improve our streets and sidewalks,” the Town of Porter said.